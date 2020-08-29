Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Makes New $5.09 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,929,000 after buying an additional 24,935,058 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,077,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after buying an additional 2,776,884 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,194.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,783,000 after buying an additional 1,729,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,038,000 after buying an additional 1,697,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. 79,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

