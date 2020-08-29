Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JUST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JUST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,422. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74.

