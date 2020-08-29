Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. 6,379,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

