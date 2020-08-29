Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 10,954,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,474,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

