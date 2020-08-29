Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,209 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,718,000 after acquiring an additional 868,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,106,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 98,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,790 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 174,138 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49.

