Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 256.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,401,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,604,876. The company has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

