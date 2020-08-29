Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 501 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average is $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.