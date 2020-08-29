Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 505 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 94,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 66,675 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,395. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

