Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 984 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 22.1% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 70,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,190,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,603,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

