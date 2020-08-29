Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,349 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.21. 1,711,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

