Super Zero Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.11 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.51 million and $4.11 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.03483808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 220.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 641,414,819 coins and its circulating supply is 285,516,545 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

