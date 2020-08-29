Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $77,516.18 and $1,788.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00002833 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, Suretly has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.18 or 0.05441280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.