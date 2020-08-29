suterusu Market Cap Tops $15.53 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $15.53 million and $2.22 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.92 or 0.05515052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,192,136,311 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

