Tap (XTP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.16 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $72.16 million and $225,195.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.81 or 0.05607817 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014669 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

