Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 405.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,622 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines comprises 2.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Tc Pipelines worth $34,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 969,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Citigroup cut their target price on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

