TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 70,431.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 993,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 991,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.18. 1,569,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

