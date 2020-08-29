TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of T traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$24.29. 3,189,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.47. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.361664 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

