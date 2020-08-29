Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Teradata posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 591,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,183. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 739,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 495,787 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after acquiring an additional 410,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

