Terracoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,512.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.02336524 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00646635 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003767 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000690 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

