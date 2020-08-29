Tether (USDT) Market Cap Reaches $10.01 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, BigONE, C2CX and BitForex. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $10.01 billion and approximately $32.96 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,814.60 or 2.48014034 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 10,281,372,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,221,723 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Exmo, IDAX, OKEx, BitForex, Binance, Kraken, ChaoEX, LBank, DigiFinex, TDAX, QBTC, B2BX, CoinBene, IDCM, BTC-Alpha, Liqui, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Huobi, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, Poloniex, EXX, BigONE, Gate.io, Trade By Trade, Bibox, ABCC, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Coinut, ZB.COM, CoinEx, MBAex, Upbit, BtcTurk, Iquant, FCoin, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Kryptono, UEX, BitMart, C2CX, Instant Bitex, CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

