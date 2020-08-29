Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,739 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $143.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

