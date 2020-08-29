THEKEY Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,335.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $69,335.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000776 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.