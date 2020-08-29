Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $436,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $424.48. 1,324,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,212. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $432.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,368 shares of company stock valued at $79,121,179. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

