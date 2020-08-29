Titcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $30,617.42 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Titcoin has a market cap of $30,617.42 and $18.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Titcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,512.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.02336524 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00646635 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003767 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,541,610 coins. Titcoin’s official website is titcoin.github.io . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.