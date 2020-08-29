Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 312.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088,952 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 3.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $63,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 394,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,663,000 after buying an additional 51,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellesley Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

TD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,317. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

