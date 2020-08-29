Traceability Chain Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $792,830.05 and $23.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00079004 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00288626 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002413 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039566 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

