TrueFlip 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,392.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $13,392.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.49 or 0.05516634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034702 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

