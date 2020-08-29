Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,560. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 103.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

