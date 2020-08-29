Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,987 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $47,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 2,979,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

