TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Hits Market Cap of $122,424.17

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $122,424.17 and $302.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000996 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00030343 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035349 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.01583255 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.