Unibright Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Unibright has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003641 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Cryptopia and Liquid. Unibright has a total market cap of $62.85 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

