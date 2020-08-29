Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,962.22 ($64.84).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,290 ($69.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective (up from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.31), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,728,263.43).

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 105 ($1.37) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,460 ($58.28). 1,495,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,500.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,321.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 36.98 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.57%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

