Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,309,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.13. 1,848,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $195.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.