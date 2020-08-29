UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading Up 1% This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $269,339.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, HADAX, LBank and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00145316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.01654465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00187420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, OTCBTC, HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

