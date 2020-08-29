USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Crex24. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $324.03 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.09 or 0.03483982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00056658 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,465,041,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,078,194 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Korbit, CoinEx, Crex24, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Hotbit, FCoin, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

