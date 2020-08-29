USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $14.84 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00143614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.01647060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00190901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000146 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

