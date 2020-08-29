Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 323,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 674,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,968. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

