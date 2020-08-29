Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Position Boosted by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises about 3.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Varian Medical Systems worth $57,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VAR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

