Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.96. 812,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

