VIDT Datalink Hits Market Cap of $48.29 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $48.29 million and $7.71 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00008967 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.92 or 0.05515052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,777,527 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars.

