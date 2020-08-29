VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $166.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.09. 2,773,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after purchasing an additional 968,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after purchasing an additional 643,308 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,781,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.