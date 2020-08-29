VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $166.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.81.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE:VMW traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.09. 2,773,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74.
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after purchasing an additional 968,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after purchasing an additional 643,308 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,781,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
