WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $54.06 million and $1.46 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, FreiExchange, LBank and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011286 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LBank, EXX and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

