WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

WillScot stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.04. WillScot has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: Google Finance

Analyst Recommendations for WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit