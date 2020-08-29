WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get WillScot alerts:

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

WillScot stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.04. WillScot has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.