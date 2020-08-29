Wownero (WOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $348,513.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $348,513.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00143614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.01647060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00190901 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.