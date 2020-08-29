WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

WPX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 4,252,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.53.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 120.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,984 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

