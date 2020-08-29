Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $11,832.77 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $11,832.77 or 1.02781687 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $383.58 million and $8.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003205 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000858 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00161042 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002720 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

