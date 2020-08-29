XMax Reaches Market Cap of $11.88 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. XMax has a total market cap of $11.88 million and $1.90 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OTCBTC, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last seven days, XMax has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.92 or 0.05515052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,285,600 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CryptoBridge, DDEX, Hotbit, Graviex, FCoin, OTCBTC, HADAX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

