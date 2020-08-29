Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,523 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 721,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 484,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

