YEE (YEE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.78 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, ABCC, FCoin and Huobi. YEE has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YEE has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05508021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, FCoin, DEx.top and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

