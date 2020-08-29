Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 7,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,793. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

